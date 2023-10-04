Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur to the nation on October 5, the institute informed in a press release. PM Modi to dedicate IIT Jodhpur to the nation tomorrow

Established in 2008 along with seven other IITs, the institute is situated on Jodhpur-Nagaur highway at over 852 acres of land.

“Over the past 15 years, IIT Jodhpur has distinguished itself with its multi-disciplinary and innovation-oriented curriculum and strong research programmes,” the institute said.

As per the official statement, IIT Jodhpur campus is “one of the best-planned technical campuses” in the country with initiatives for sustainability.

Alligned with NEP 2020, the curriculum of IIT Jodhpur offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in emerging fields like Clean Energy, Artificial Intelligence, Bio-engineering, and more.

Along with AIIMS Jodhpur, it also offers a joint degree in Medical Technologies.

Students of the institute get opportunities to engage in advanced research in interdisciplinary areas such as Digital Humanities, Computational Social Science, Quantum Information & Computation, Space Science & Technology, and Robotics & Mobility, etc, IIT Jodhpur has informed.

