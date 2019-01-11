Pariksha pe charcha 2.0: PM Modi to interact with students and parents to reduce board exams stress

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, teachers and parents on January 29, 2019 at 11 am on the ways to reduce examination stress, under the Pariksha Pe Gharcha 2.0 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

For selecting the students/teachers/ parents for physical interaction with the Prime Minister, a contest is being organized for them, on the MyGov lndia Portal (https://auth.mygov.in/user/login?destination=oauth2/authorize#myqov surveyjumo). The selected participants will get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

The “Catchy Caption Contest” and “My Success Mantra” Contests are being organized for students from graduate and under graduate classes, below 25 years of age.

“Under the Catchy Caption Contest, the students will be required to give a caption, not exceeding 150 characters, for the image provided in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0’ contest,” reads a circular issued by Prof Rajnish Jain, secretary, UGC.

Under the My Success Mantra Contest, the students can give their inspiring entries for motivating other exam facing students, in the form of a video (upto 60 seconds duration, recorded and link sent on You Tube) or text (upto 500 characters), reads the UGC circular.

In a letter sent to all the vice chancellors of the university, UGC asked officials to encourage the students and teachers from the university and affiliated colleges along with their parents to participate in the contest.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked educational institutions across the country, to facilitate live telecast of ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’ — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactive programme on January 29, 2019 with students to de-stress them before exams.

The vice chancellors were asked to inform UGC with regard to the number of students and teachers who have viewed- the programme on January 29, 2019 along with photographs and videos may be uploaded on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGG latest by 5 pm on January 29.

Modi has been stressing on the need to make exams fun. He has penned a book called Exam Warriors, which was released. In January 2017, in an episode of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister spoke about exam stress.

