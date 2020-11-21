e-paper
PM to attend Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University's 8th convocation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the eighth convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), Gandhinagar at 11 am on Saturday via video conferencing.

education Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 09:00 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the eighth convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU), Gandhinagar at 11 am on Saturday via video conferencing.

During the convocation, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a ‘45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel’ and ‘Centre of Excellence on Water Technology’ at the university, and will inaugurate the ‘Innovation and Incubation Centre - Technology Business Incubation’, ‘Translational Research Centre’ and ‘Sports Complex’.

“At 11 AM tomorrow, 21st November, I would be addressing the Convocation of PDPU, Gandhinagar. Will also be inaugurating various Centres that would boost research, innovation and learning at PDPU,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Friday.

As per a statement from the Prime Minsiter’s Office, about 2,600 students would be getting their respective Degree/Diploma at this convocation.

The Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) was established as a private university through the State Act enacted on April 4, 2007, and offers programs in the domains of Science, Technology, Management and Humanities.

