PM to virtually address 18th convocation of Tezpur University on Jan 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of Tezpur University in Assam on January 22, the central university said on Wednesday.

The prime minister will virtually address the 18th convocation of the university from New Delhi and confer degrees and diplomas upon students who passed out in 2020, a statement said.

"The convocation will be held in a blended mode observing COVID-19 protocols, where only PhD scholars and toppers will receive their degrees and gold medals in person," it said.

The university will award the remaining students with their degrees and diplomas virtually.

A total of 1,218 students will receive their degrees and diplomas in the convocation.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Tezpur Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das will also attend the programme.

"Assam Governor and chancellor of Tezpur University, Jagdish Mukhi, will preside over the convocation and award the degrees and diplomas to the students virtually," the varsity said.