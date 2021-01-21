IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / PM to virtually address 18th convocation of Tezpur University on Jan 22
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2021_000040B)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2021_000040B)(PTI)
education

PM to virtually address 18th convocation of Tezpur University on Jan 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of Tezpur University in Assam on January 22, the central university said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:04 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of Tezpur University in Assam on January 22, the central university said on Wednesday.

The prime minister will virtually address the 18th convocation of the university from New Delhi and confer degrees and diplomas upon students who passed out in 2020, a statement said.

"The convocation will be held in a blended mode observing COVID-19 protocols, where only PhD scholars and toppers will receive their degrees and gold medals in person," it said.

The university will award the remaining students with their degrees and diplomas virtually.

A total of 1,218 students will receive their degrees and diplomas in the convocation.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Tezpur Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das will also attend the programme.

"Assam Governor and chancellor of Tezpur University, Jagdish Mukhi, will preside over the convocation and award the degrees and diplomas to the students virtually," the varsity said. PTI TR MM MM

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Students who have been allotted seats under the second special round can secure their admission by January 8.(HT FILE)
Students who have been allotted seats under the second special round can secure their admission by January 8.(HT FILE)
admissions

NIFT Admission 2020: Last date to register, entrance exam on Feb 14

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:50 PM IST
  • The online registration for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam will close on Thursday, January 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The meeting was held at Union minister Rajnath Singh’s residence on Wednesday. (File photo)
The meeting was held at Union minister Rajnath Singh’s residence on Wednesday. (File photo)
employment news

'Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the government has identified more than 1,100 schools for NCC training in the border and coastal areas of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC SR-Steno 2015 result out
UPSC SR-Steno 2015 result out
exam results

UPSC SO- Steno LDCE 2015 result declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the result of the Combined SO-Steno LDCE, 2015 exam on its official website- upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC Phase 3 exam city and date intimation link to be activated today(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
RRB NTPC Phase 3 exam city and date intimation link to be activated today(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC phase 3 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • RRB NTPC Exam: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Thursday activate the link to check RRB NTPC third phase exam city and date and to download free travel pass for SC/ST candidates. The link will be activated at 9 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department will send the recommendation for recruitments to the Bihar Public Service Commission  in coming days(HT File)
The department will send the recommendation for recruitments to the Bihar Public Service Commission  in coming days(HT File)
employment news

Decks cleared to fill 1894 posts of principals, assistant teachers in UP

By K Sandeep Kumar
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • The decks have been cleared for starting the recruitment process for filling 1,894 posts of principals and assistant teachers in 3,049 government- aided junior high schools across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIIT-Allahabad
IIIT-Allahabad
admissions

Entrepreneurial skill centre to come up at IIIT-Allahabad soon

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • This new centre would function as a not-for-profit centre dedicated to build requisite entrepreneurial skills among youths and equip them with the necessary capacity to take entrepreneurial ventures in their lives, he added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar board students demand postponement of exams (HT file)
Bihar board students demand postponement of exams (HT file)
board exams

Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those waiting for HSC exam results are worried about the impact of CBSE results on college admissions(HT File (Representational Image))
Those waiting for HSC exam results are worried about the impact of CBSE results on college admissions(HT File (Representational Image))
admissions

AP EAMCET 2020: Option entry window opens, here's how to fill preference

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:03 AM IST
  • AP EAMCET 2020: The window to choose option of colleges for candidates who have passed the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 (AP-EAMCET) has opened.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC PCS Main 2020 begins from today
UPPSC PCS Main 2020 begins from today
competitive exams

UPPSC PCS Mains 2020: 5139 Candidates to take exam from today

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Examination -2020, commonly known as PCS (Main)-2020, from Thursday to January 25 in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2021_000040B)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2021_000040B)(PTI)
education

PM to virtually address 18th convocation of Tezpur University on Jan 22

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of Tezpur University in Assam on January 22, the central university said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students(PTI file)
Students(PTI file)
board exams

Private Schools Association put up posters of 'no fees-no exams' outside schools

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • Moradabad Association of Private Schools has put up posters of "no fees-no exams" outside the schools in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC 3rd Phase CBT exam schedule.(Shutterstock)
RRB NTPC 3rd Phase CBT exam schedule.(Shutterstock)
employment news

RRB NTPC 3rd phase exam schedule released, check dates and instructions

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • According to notification released, the 3rd phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from January 31 to February 12 for around 28 lakh candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27.(Ht File)
The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27.(Ht File)
education

Punjab to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:42 PM IST
The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS on Wednesday released the scores of preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-X).(ibps.in)
IBPS on Wednesday released the scores of preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-X).(ibps.in)
competitive exams

IBPS PO scores 2020-21 released, download probationary officer prelims marks now

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • IBPS PO Prelims scores 2020-21: Candidates who had appeared in the online preliminary exam to recruit PO) management trainees can check their results on the official website of IBPS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS PO Result out
IBPS PO Result out
exam results

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020: Scorecard, cutoff released at ibps.in

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:36 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel on Wednesday declared the results and cutoff marks for PO/MT-X on its official website -ibps.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP