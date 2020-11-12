e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / PNB SO admit card 2020 released at pnbindia.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

PNB SO admit card 2020 released at pnbindia.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

PNB SO admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the PNB SO recruitment examination can download their admit card online at pnbindia.in on or before November 22, 2020.

education Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 13:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PNB SO admit card 2020.
PNB SO admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

PNB SO admit card 2020: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Specialist Officer on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the PNB SO recruitment examination can download their admit card online at pnbindia.in on or before November 22, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies of Specialist officers. The bank will conduct the online recruitment examination in November 2020.

Direct link to download PNB SO admit card 2020.

How to download PNB SO admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at pnbindia.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab

Click on the link that reads, “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE CALL LETTERS FOR THE ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR RECRUITMENT OF 535 SPECIALIST OFFICERS”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The PNB SO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Sitharaman announces new employment scheme to generate opportunities
Sitharaman announces new employment scheme to generate opportunities
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
LIVE: Rs 1.32 L-cr given to 39.7 lakh taxpayers as Income Tax refunds, says FM
LIVE: Rs 1.32 L-cr given to 39.7 lakh taxpayers as Income Tax refunds, says FM
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India witnessing active economic recovery
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India witnessing active economic recovery
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD leader taunts Nitish
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD leader taunts Nitish
‘Mood in India, as well as Moody’s rating, improved’, says govt
‘Mood in India, as well as Moody’s rating, improved’, says govt
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In