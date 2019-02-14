PNB SO Recruitment 2019: Online registration to fill 325 vacancies begins at pnbindia.in

The application process for recruitment of 325 technical/Specialist officers in Punjab National Bank (PNB) began on Thursday. Candidates who want to apply for the job can do so by visiting the Recruitment career section of the bank.

Here is the direct link to apply for 325 Technical/Specialist officers in PNB. Here is the link for how to apply.

The bank had on February 12, 2019 issued the recruitment notification for filling the vacancy for 325 technical officers post ( 51 Senior Manager (Credit), 26 Manager (Credit), 55 Senior Manager (Law), 55 Manager (Law), 18 Manager (HRD) and 120 Officer (IT).

The Closing date for online applications and payment of fee is March 2, 2019. The tentative Date of online examination in March 24 and the admit card download for the exam will start on March 14.

Selection Process

The Selection of the applicants will be done on the basis of Online Test and/or interview. The online test will have 200 questions carrying 200 marks. Candidates will get 2 hours to solve the paper. There will be 50 questions each from

Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Professional Knowledge (Relevant to the Post) in the test. The reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude section will carry 50 marks each while English Language will be for 25 marks and Professional Knowledge for 75 marks.

Other information regarding the online test examination will be given in an Information Handout, which will be released along with the call letters on the bank’s website.

There will be penalty for wrong answers in the Test. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. If a question is left blank, there will be no penalty for that question.

Note: Read the notification carefully for details on educational qualification, eligibility conditions and much more before applying. Here is the link for frequently asked questions on online registration process,

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:56 IST