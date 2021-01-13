PoK teachers take to streets demanding salary hike
Hundreds of teachers were on the streets in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) raising slogans against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, which they say has misruled in the region for decades, and demanded an up-gradation in their salaries.
The teachers said that in other government departments the high ranking officials have been receiving a regular hike in their remuneration, but they have been ignored and discriminated against.
An appeal was made recently to convene against the government resonated with a large number of teachers who gathered in Muzaffarabad recently.
However, the police baton-charged them and lobbed teargas shells to disperse them.
The protesters said the government gives a handsome hike in salaries to the police and bureaucratic heads but the teachers are not paid even at par with the newly recruited C grade officials.
They also said that they are not fazed by the violence and will not return until their demands are met.
The demonstrators chanted, "What do we want? Up-gradation (in salary)".
The teachers said that they are the worst affected by rising inflation in the region and are struggling to make ends meet. But the government which makes tall claims of investing in the quality education of the people of the region has turned its back on those who are the fundamental constituents of the educational structure.
"We will not stop till the time our demands are fulfilled. Even if it means putting our lives at stake, we will not stand down" one of the demonstrators said.
"I will not return home till my demands are fulfilled," said another demonstrator echoing a similar sentiment.
Last week, Police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas at teachers in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, who were staging a protest, demanding the authorities upgrade their job ranks.
Several teachers were injured and as many as 20 protesters were arrested by the police.
Last month, police resorted to using force and firing tear gas at the protesters after several teachers held a protest near Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in Banigala to protest against the new regularisation policy of their department.
Up to 700 teachers from Punjab had reached Islamabad and decided to march on Khan's house to protest against the new policy, which regularises the jobs of only those teachers who pass the examination of Public Service Commission and clear the interviews.
The protesters viewed this policy as 'unjust' as they have been working in their departments on contract for several years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam PAT 2021 examination schedule released, registration to begin on May 20
- According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the PAT 2021 exams in two phases on July 18 and 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cambridge University unveils free course for disadvantaged students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITIs reopen in Gujarat after gap of nearly 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar D.El.Ed. merit list 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed. examination can check their merit list online at dietpatna.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BHU to start course on Hindu Studies at its BAK
- BAK is situated in the faculty of Arts, BHU. Coordinator, Bharat Adhyayan Kendra BHU, Prof Sadashiv Dwivedi confirmed the development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Colleges can prevent 96% of COVID-19 infections with common measures: Study
- The study was co-authored by a Case Western Reserve University researcher.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa minister urges CM to drop plans for IIT at Shel-Melaulim
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi schools for classes 10, 12 to reopen from Jan 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PoK teachers take to streets demanding salary hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic's toll shows up on US students' college applications
- The pandemic has prompted colleges to make tests optional and find new ways to evaluate students, including student-athletes, like southern California high school senior Anthony Correra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Edu minister recommends forming task force for coordinating NEP implementation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon India launches academy to help students prepare for IIT-JEE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the HP Postal GDS recruitment 2020 can check their results online at appost.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET admit card 2021 released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the CTET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets online at ctet.nic.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox