Home / Education

Police bust racket of conducting tests at ‘wrong’ examination centre

education Updated: Dec 15, 2019 16:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
A police team raided the centre on Friday and found that re-examination was conducted at another centre in the night hours and they seized 19 answer sheets.
Police here have unearthed a racket of conducting exams of under-graduate courses of a university in Distance Education mode at a school other than the designated examination centre.

The “re-examination” was going on at another centre rather than where it was supposed to be conducted after a private school official allegedly took money from those who did not fair well in their exams, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip, a police team raided the centre on Friday and found that re-examination was conducted at another centre in the night hours and they seized 19 answer sheets.

Jagadgirigutta Police Station Inspector A Ganga Reddy said they found that a private school official was allegedly facilitating, upon request from some of those who could not properly write the exams by conducting re-examination in another centre instead at the original one.

The official was in the process of sending (such answer-sheets) to the University by clubbing them with bundles of other answer sheets, police said.

A case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and under the Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means Act was registered and the school official was taken into custody, the Inspector added.

