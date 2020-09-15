e-paper
Possibility of partial reopening of schools in UP looks bleak: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

The Centre in its unlock 4 guidelines had issued SOP (standard operating procedures) for a partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12 voluntarily to seek guidance from teachers.

education Updated: Sep 15, 2020 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma.
Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma.(HT file )
         

Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday said chances of the partial reopening of schools in the Uttar Pradesh from September 21 were very bleak due to the rising number of corona cases in the state.

The Centre in its unlock 4 guidelines had issued SOP (standard operating procedures) for a partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12 on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from teachers. But Uttar Pradesh government has no such plans to allow schools for partial reopening.

“It is very unlikely that schools can be allowed to function partially. It is not possible to run school even partially at least for this month. Safety of the students is a big issue and it cannot be compromised,” Sharma said.

Uttar Pradesh’s Covid infection tally rose to 3,17,195 with 5,208 fresh cases while the death toll reached 4,491 with 62 more fatalities on Monday.

Many city schools have already junked the idea of partial reopening.

La Martiniere College, La Martiniere Girls’ College, St Agnes’ Loreto Day School, St Teresa’s Day School, Hoerner College, and a few other institutions have decided to stay closed and carry on with online classes.

