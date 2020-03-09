Power Grid Recruitment 2020: 25 vacancies of Executive Trainee-Finance on offer

education

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 10:06 IST

Power Grid, the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of India has invited online applications for the recruitment of Executive Trainee (Finance) on its official website. The online registration process had started on March 7, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at powergridindia.com on or before April 6, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Executive Trainee (Finance) at Power Grid. Out of which, 10 vacancies are for the unreserved, 7 for OBC (NCL), 4 for SC, 2 for ST, 2 for EWS, and one for visually impaired candidates.

Age limit:

A candidate should not be more than 28 years old as on April 6, 2020. Candidates should be born on or after April 6, 1992.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have passed Chartered Accountants (CA) and Cost & Management Accountants (CMA).

Application fee:

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD and Ex-serviceman are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 500.

