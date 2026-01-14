Pradhan calls for industry-led curriculum panels, industry-centric PhD programmes

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday called for industry-led curriculum committees and asserted that curriculum must align with national priorities and PhD programmes must be industry-centric.

Pradhan made these observations while chairing a meeting of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER) here in which issues such as elevating academic and research standards, enhancing governance efficiency and further boosting innovation and entrepreneurship at NITs and IIESTs were deliberated.

He also discussed the way forward with the officials.

The minister, according to an official statement, said that the curriculum must be aligned with national priorities. "Our PhD programmes must be industry-centric," he underlined.

Pradhan also suggested creating an industry-led curriculum committee for developing a curriculum based on new and emerging job roles and 21st century requirements.

The minister said that the country's premier technological institutions must also come under the accreditation framework.

He also said that NITs and IIESTs are poised to serve as vibrant hubs of applied education, research, innovation and future-ready workforce development. They will also make crucial contributions towards driving national progress and realising the vision of Viksit Bharat, he added.

Some of the reforms discussed included aligning curricula, assessment, academic programmes and research with critical and emerging technologies such as Industry 4.0, green hydrogen, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, quantum technologies and semiconductors driving India’s progress.

Specialised PG/MTech programmes aligned with specific industry requirements were also discussed.

As many as 13 NITs that do not presently have an incubation centre should be immediately set up. At least 10 NITs should immediately initiate the establishment of a research park.