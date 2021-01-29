Pre-primary classes to restart at all Punjab schools from Feb 1
Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said following the conditional approval of the state government, pre-primary classes at all government, aided and private schools will restart from February 1.
The Punjab School Education Department had on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27.
Students of classes 3 and 4 will be allowed to attend school from January 27 while those of classes 1 and 2 will return to their classrooms from February 1, it had said.
Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for classes 5 to 12.
With this, all schools will be fully functional in the state for the first time after the institutions were shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The cabinet minister claimed that as parents have firmly supported the decision of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on reopening of schools, he has directed the education department officials and school managements to strictly comply with the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the government.
The minister said that schools would be functioning from 10 am to 3 pm after an interval of almost 10 months due to the pandemic.
He said the detailed safety guidelines have been sent to the schools for strict compliance.
Singla said that as the students of pre-primary classes are kids, the department officials and management have been directed to remain more attentive towards them to ensure their safety.
In an official statement here, he said that the schools have been asked to prepare special seating plans keeping social distancing norms in mind apart from compliance of other safeguards including masks and handwash on regular intervals.
Singla said classes 3 to 12 have been reopened in a phased manner and teams have been regularly visiting all schools randomly to make sure that safety norms and guidelines are being observed.
He said that they have been asked to sensitise school principals and other officials regarding do's and don'ts regarding the pandemic.
Singla said that principals and school teachers have also been directed to reach out to parents through various means of communication including public address systems to make them aware of the safety norms.
He said the department officials, schools heads and teachers had worked hard to reach out to the students for their education through online mediums during the past ten months.
Despite several odds, they succeeded in their mission which saved precious time for students and now final revision would be done in the classrooms, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-primary classes to restart at all Punjab schools from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IIFT entrance exam 2021 can check their answer key online at iift.nta.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSE, ISC exam not to be held in March-Feb, dates to be announced later: CISCE
- According to the notice, the decision has been taken due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming elections in the five states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Feb 15
- IGNOU has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till February 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UGC-HRD centre of Patna University commences first faculty induction programme
- The UGC Human Resource Development (HRD) centre of Patna University (PU) commenced a 28-day faculty induction programme on Thursday to sharpen the teaching and delivery skill of newly recruited assistant professors to deal with young and adult students.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greece delays school reopening plans after COVID-19 infections rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K LG inaugurates CIIIT at Baramulla polytechnic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP DElEd 2018 Results for first and second semester exams declared at btcexam.in
- Exam regulatory authority, Pryagraj on Friday declared the Uttar Pradesh DElEd 2018 first and second semester results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts
- Scores of public health and medical professionals from the affluent, politically liberal Atlanta suburb have weighed in about what's best for their own kids’ schools.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IOCL JE Recruitment 2021: 16 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at iocrefrecruit.in on or before February 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's PM hopes schools in England can reopen on March 8
- In a statement to lawmakers, Johnson also confirmed new restrictions for travelers arriving in England from countries where the government thinks there is a risk of known variants of the coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU admit card for December TEE 2020 released, here's link to download
- The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for IGNOU December term-end exam (TEE) 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goethe Institut organises conference of principals of PASCH Initiative schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 1383 vacancies in Telangana and Delhi on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Universities, colleges to reopen in Jammu region from Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox