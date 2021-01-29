IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Pre-primary classes to restart at all Punjab schools from Feb 1
Representational image. (File photo)
Representational image. (File photo)
education

Pre-primary classes to restart at all Punjab schools from Feb 1

After gap of 10 months, pre-primary classes to restart at all Punjab schools from Feb 1
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:39 PM IST

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said following the conditional approval of the state government, pre-primary classes at all government, aided and private schools will restart from February 1.

The Punjab School Education Department had on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27.

Students of classes 3 and 4 will be allowed to attend school from January 27 while those of classes 1 and 2 will return to their classrooms from February 1, it had said.

Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for classes 5 to 12.

With this, all schools will be fully functional in the state for the first time after the institutions were shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cabinet minister claimed that as parents have firmly supported the decision of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on reopening of schools, he has directed the education department officials and school managements to strictly comply with the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the government.

The minister said that schools would be functioning from 10 am to 3 pm after an interval of almost 10 months due to the pandemic.       

He said the detailed safety guidelines have been sent to the schools for strict compliance.

Singla said that as the students of pre-primary classes are kids, the department officials and management have been directed to remain more attentive towards them to ensure their safety.

In an official statement here, he said that the schools have been asked to prepare special seating plans keeping social distancing norms in mind apart from compliance of other safeguards including masks and handwash on regular intervals.

Singla said classes 3 to 12 have been reopened in a phased manner and teams have been regularly visiting all schools randomly to make sure that safety norms and guidelines are being observed.

He said that they have been asked to sensitise school principals and other officials regarding do's and don'ts regarding the pandemic.

Singla said that principals and school teachers have also been directed to reach out to parents through various means of communication including public address systems to make them aware of the safety norms.

He said the department officials, schools heads and teachers had worked hard to reach out to the students for their education through online mediums during the past ten months.

Despite several odds, they succeeded in their mission which saved precious time for students and now final revision would be done in the classrooms, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab school school reopening
app
Close
e-paper
Representational image. (File photo)
Representational image. (File photo)
education

Pre-primary classes to restart at all Punjab schools from Feb 1

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:39 PM IST
After gap of 10 months, pre-primary classes to restart at all Punjab schools from Feb 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIFT answer key 2021.(HT file)
IIFT answer key 2021.(HT file)
competitive exams

IIFT answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:16 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the IIFT entrance exam 2021 can check their answer key online at iift.nta.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

ICSE, ISC exam not to be held in March-Feb, dates to be announced later: CISCE

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • According to the notice, the decision has been taken due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming elections in the five states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU
IGNOU
competitive exams

IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Feb 15

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:11 PM IST
  • IGNOU has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till February 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UGC Human Resource Development (HRD) centre of Patna University (PU) commenced a 28-day faculty induction programme on Thursday to sharpen the teaching and delivery skill of newly recruited assistant professors.(Handout image)
The UGC Human Resource Development (HRD) centre of Patna University (PU) commenced a 28-day faculty induction programme on Thursday to sharpen the teaching and delivery skill of newly recruited assistant professors.(Handout image)
education

UGC-HRD centre of Patna University commences first faculty induction programme

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:10 PM IST
  • The UGC Human Resource Development (HRD) centre of Patna University (PU) commenced a 28-day faculty induction programme on Thursday to sharpen the teaching and delivery skill of newly recruited assistant professors to deal with young and adult students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greece on Friday postponed plans to reopen all high schools next month following a fresh rise in COVID-19 infections, saying schools in critical "red zones" would continue with distance learning.(File/Representational image)
Greece on Friday postponed plans to reopen all high schools next month following a fresh rise in COVID-19 infections, saying schools in critical "red zones" would continue with distance learning.(File/Representational image)
education

Greece delays school reopening plans after COVID-19 infections rise

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Greece delays school reopening plans after COVID-19 infections rise
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file )
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file )
education

J-K LG inaugurates CIIIT at Baramulla polytechnic

ANI, Baramulla
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha observed that skill development is imperative for capacity building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

UP DElEd 2018 Results for first and second semester exams declared at btcexam.in

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • Exam regulatory authority, Pryagraj on Friday declared the Uttar Pradesh DElEd 2018 first and second semester results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(AP file)
Representational image.(AP file)
education

In CDC’s backyard, school reopening debate divides experts

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • Scores of public health and medical professionals from the affluent, politically liberal Atlanta suburb have weighed in about what's best for their own kids’ schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOCL JE Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
IOCL JE Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

IOCL JE Recruitment 2021: 16 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:01 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at iocrefrecruit.in on or before February 19, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS file)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS file)
education

UK's PM hopes schools in England can reopen on March 8

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • In a statement to lawmakers, Johnson also confirmed new restrictions for travelers arriving in England from countries where the government thinks there is a risk of known variants of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU
IGNOU
education

IGNOU admit card for December TEE 2020 released, here's link to download

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for IGNOU December term-end exam (TEE) 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(ANI file)
Representational image.(ANI file)
education

Goethe Institut organises conference of principals of PASCH Initiative schools

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Goethe Institut organises a conference of principals of PASCH Initiative schools
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 1383 vacancies in Telangana and Delhi on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)
Representational image. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)
education

Universities, colleges to reopen in Jammu region from Feb 1

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Universities, colleges to reopen in Jammu region from Feb 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP