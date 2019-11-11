e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

President Kovind arrives at Santiniketan for Visva Bharati convocation

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the ‘Paridarsaka’ (Visitor) of the university founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, was received by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Durgapur.

education Updated: Nov 11, 2019 09:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Santiniketan (West Bengal)
President Ram Nath Kovind.
President Ram Nath Kovind. (HT file)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Sunday to attend the annual convocation of the Visva Bharati University on November 11.

Kovind, who is the ‘Paridarsaka’ (Visitor) of the university founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, was received by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Durgapur.

The president and the governor then flew in a chopper to the varsity.

“Received President of India on arrival in Durgapur and accompanied him in IAF chopper for Santiniketan for Convocation at Viswa Bharati tomorrow,” Dhankhar, who occupies the post of ‘Pradhana’ (Rector) of the institution, said in a tweet.

Kovind is the guest-in-chief of the event to be held at ‘Amrakunja’.

The president is also scheduled to meet Visva Bharati officials and visit several places of importance within the campus.

He is slated to depart from Santiniketan on Monday afternoon.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the convocation of the premier central university.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News