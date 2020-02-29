President Kovind pitches for University Social Responsibility on lines of CSR at CUJ convocation

education

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 11:31 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday emphasised on starting University Social Responsibility (USR) in universities on the line of industries’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the maiden convocation of Central University Jharkhand (CUJ).

Addressing the convocation at CUJ’s newly constructed campus at Ranchi’s Cheri-Manatu, President Kovind said, “At a governors’ meeting in June 2018, I had raised the point of starting USR and requested the universities to launch it.”

Detailing about USR, the President said under the programme, students should visit villages and stay there for at least one night to understand their lifestyle. They could contribute in improving their quality of life.

“The students should discuss about sanitation, literacy, immunization and nutrition with the villagers. They should also inform them about various state as well as Centre sponsored schemes to the villagers,” President said.

“I am happy to know that CUJ has taken initiative to adopt five villages and students of this university has taken responsibility to distribute education materials to village children and educate them,” he said.

Speaking on the tribal culture, the President said, “The youths could learn the art of living with nature and keeping the healthy tradition alive from the tribals.”

Highlighting importance of education, the President said, “Even though purpose of education has changed in the modern age, I still believe that the purpose of education is to be a good human being first. If you are good human being, you could be a good doctor, engineer or leader. In social life, you could be a good husband, good father. If you are a daughter, you could be good wife and good mother-in-law.”

He said, “I have been attending convocations of various universities. I have found number of girls are high in terms of receiving gold medals. Even in CUG, out of total 96 gold medals, 64 medals went to girls.” While girls are shining in every field, their participation in the field of science and technology is still less, he said.

CUJ vice-chancellor Nand Kumar Yadav ‘Indu’ said degree certificates were given to 634 students, including 96 gold medals, of 22 departments. Sixty four gold medals were distributed among girls, while 32 to boys.

However, there were 10 lucky students, who received gold medals from the hands of the President. Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu and CUJ chancellor justice (retired) VN Khare were also present at the convocation.

The President also inaugurated newly academic building of 42 rooms including classrooms and laboratories. The CUJ started in Ranchi in 2009 at a temporary campus, located at Brambe in 25 acres of land. Currently over 2,200 students are enrolled under 22 departments of the university.