President Ram Nath Kovind urges students to encourage people to plant more trees

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 08:59 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday urged students to encourage people to plant more trees as he launched a tree plantation drive at Rashtrapati Bhavan and planted a sapling, according to an official statement.

The drive was launched as part of ‘Van Mahotsav’ celebrations, it said.

President Kovind planted a sapling of Maulsari in the Rashtrapati Bhavan Estate, it said.

On the occasion, he met students and urged them to encourage fellow citizens to plant more trees and reaffirm “our commitment to a greener and sustainable planet”, the statement said.

As part of ‘Van Mahotsav’ celebrations, the President’s Secretariat over the next few weeks will be planting 3,252 trees and 2,962 shrubs in the President’s Estate, it said.

This will include ornamental and fruit trees such as Peepal, Neem, Maulsari, Champa, Gul Mohur, Mango, Chiko, Anjir and Amrud among others, it said.

The President’s Estate, spread over 330 acres, harbours a rich biodiversity with noted trees of the Estate include Sita Ashok, Bistendu, Shisham, Gab, Gourd Trees, Wild Almond, Lemon-Scented Gum, Doon Siris and more, the statement added.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 08:59 IST