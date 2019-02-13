Private schools admitted only 53 disabled kids in entry-level classes

As many as 207 candidates applied for 1,322 seats reserved for disabled children in entry-level classes in private schools in but only 53 got admission for the 2018-19 session, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by a five-year-old differently abled boy, who had to forfeit his admission in a private school due to lack of required facilities.

In his plea, the boy, who is 100% hearing impaired, said he applied to several schools but was allotted one that was not equipped to cater to his special needs. He challenged the online admissions under economic weaker section and disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category, citing the process was not transparent.

But, as per DoE’s affidavit, there were around 201 schools offering seats in nursery, and 49 and 58 schools offering admission in kindergarten (KG) and Class 1. Khagesh Jha, an advocate who represented the boy in court, said, “This is just one example of differently abled kid being denied to their right to education. If there were so many schools offering seats in nursery and KG, why the child was allotted just one school?”

Jha added, “The DoE has been saying there were no applications against reserved seats. But what about those who had applied and still did not get admission. The DoE should have approached those kids and got them enrolled,” he said.

According to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, 3% of the total 25% seats reserved for EWS/DG category are reserved for children with disabilities in entry-level classes in private schools. The DoE had conducted four rounds of admission to fill the 1,322 seats reserved for children with disabilities in the current session.

Sanjay Goel, director of the DoE, said, “We have been intensively advertising about these posts to encourage parents to come forward this year. However, there is some hesitation among parents against sending kids to schools. We are going to launch a drive to identify these kids and get them enrolled.”

Disability rights activist, Dr Satender Singh, said, “We have been seeing the DoE inviting applications... The government should also take social groups on board to track these children during admission process.”

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 18:09 IST