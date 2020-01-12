e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Education / Proud moment for Delhi: Kejriwal on Abhijit Banerjee’s remarks on Delhi government schools’ performance

Proud moment for Delhi: Kejriwal on Abhijit Banerjee’s remarks on Delhi government schools’ performance

Abhijit Banerjee on Saturday lauded the schools for “outperforming” their private peers and said education outcomes in state-run schools can be better than the private ones.

education Updated: Jan 12, 2020 15:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI file)
         

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said it was a proud moment for the city that Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee acknowledged the performance of Delhi government schools.

Banerjee on Saturday lauded the schools for “outperforming” their private peers and said education outcomes in state-run schools can be better than the private ones.

The economist said state agencies have been “generous” with resource allocation for education, which is visible in aspects like teacher salaries and the system, and the focus needs to shift to making them perform better.

Kejriwal called Banerjee’s comments a “proud moment for Delhi”.

“Such a proud moment for Delhi ... Nobel laureate Abhijit Bannerjee acknowledges the performance of Delhi’s government schools. This year Class 12 results of Delhi government schools were at 96 per cent, while private schools were at 93 per cent,” he said in a tweet.  The comments from Banerjee, the MIT professor whose work on poverty alleviation won him the coveted Nobel Prize recently, came weeks ahead of the Delhi polls which will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

tags
top news
‘Not interested’: HD Deve Gowda on contesting Rajya Sabha polls
‘Not interested’: HD Deve Gowda on contesting Rajya Sabha polls
Dismiss, investigate JNU V-C: Congress fact-finding committee on Jan 5 campus violence
Dismiss, investigate JNU V-C: Congress fact-finding committee on Jan 5 campus violence
All 4 Maradu flats demolished; operation successful, say officials
All 4 Maradu flats demolished; operation successful, say officials
Here’s what will happen if Windows 7 users don’t upgrade to Windows 10
Here’s what will happen if Windows 7 users don’t upgrade to Windows 10
After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress
After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News