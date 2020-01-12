Proud moment for Delhi: Kejriwal on Abhijit Banerjee’s remarks on Delhi government schools’ performance

education

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said it was a proud moment for the city that Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee acknowledged the performance of Delhi government schools.

Banerjee on Saturday lauded the schools for “outperforming” their private peers and said education outcomes in state-run schools can be better than the private ones.

The economist said state agencies have been “generous” with resource allocation for education, which is visible in aspects like teacher salaries and the system, and the focus needs to shift to making them perform better.

Kejriwal called Banerjee’s comments a “proud moment for Delhi”.

“Such a proud moment for Delhi ... Nobel laureate Abhijit Bannerjee acknowledges the performance of Delhi’s government schools. This year Class 12 results of Delhi government schools were at 96 per cent, while private schools were at 93 per cent,” he said in a tweet. The comments from Banerjee, the MIT professor whose work on poverty alleviation won him the coveted Nobel Prize recently, came weeks ahead of the Delhi polls which will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.