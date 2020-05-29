e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / PSEB 5th Result 2020: Punjab Board declares class 5th result on basis on internal assessment marks

PSEB 5th Result 2020: Punjab Board declares class 5th result on basis on internal assessment marks

PSEB 5th Result 2020: Punjab Board declares class 5th result on its official website at pseb.ac.in. Check full details and direct link to check result here.

education Updated: May 29, 2020 23:06 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PSEB class 5th result 2020 declared at pseb.ac.in
PSEB class 5th result 2020 declared at pseb.ac.in(File)
         

Punjab Board has announced the class 5th result 2020 on its official website pseb.ac.in and on the third party website at indiaresults.com. Students have been promoted to next class on the basis of internal assessment marks as the examination were not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students can check their results online at pseb.ac.in. Key in your roll number or name to check your result. Your scores will be displayed on screen. Download and take its print out if possible.

Here’s the direct link to check PSEB class 5th Result 2020

The education minister of Punjab Vijay Inder Singla said that the PSEB results have been declared as per directions and recommendations of CM Captain Amarinder Singh. He said the education department will ensure safe environment while conducting examinations in view of the pandemic.

Check PSEB 10th Result 2020

Earlier the chief minister had announced that the students of class 5 and 8 will be promoted to next class without examinations. “Have decided to promote students of Class 5 and 8 to next classes as well as to promote Class 10 students to next class on the basis of pre-board results,” he had tweeted.

top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In