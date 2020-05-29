e-paper
Home / Education / Punjab Board 10th results 2020 declared at pseb.ac.in, here’s how to check

Punjab Board 10th results 2020 declared at pseb.ac.in, here’s how to check

Punjab Board 10th Result 2020: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10th results on its official website at pseb.ac.in on Friday evening. Here’s how to check PSEB 10th results online. Direct link here.

education Updated: May 29, 2020 22:03 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PSEB 10th result out
PSEB 10th result out(Indiaresults.com)
         

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10th results on its official website at pseb.ac.in on Friday evening. Students have been marked on the basis of their pre-board examination marks. Candidates can check their results online at pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab Board Class 10th result 2020 has been declared on a third party website indiaresults.com. Candidates will have to key in their roll number or name to check their results on www.indiaresults.com.

Candidates can also get their result on SMS. Type PB10 <roll number> and send on 5676750. After sending the SMS candidates will receive a SMS that will have their results.

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said that these results have been declared as per the directions and recommendations of Cheif Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He said that there is no provision of CCE for open school students nor other categories due to which they will have to undergo the examinations.

Singla told that the results of registered students have been declared on the basis of Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). The cabinet minister said that the PSEB will conduct examinations of the open school students, golden chance, improvement and other additional subjects at Matriculation level as these students are not covered under CCE criteria.

How to check PSEB 10th Result 2020:

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

Click on the matric result link scrolling on the homepage

Key in your roll number or name

Press submit

Your result will be displayed on screen.

Direct link to check PSEB 10th Result 2020

