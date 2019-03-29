PSEB: 9,700 students barred from taking computer exam

At least 9,700 students, who had either received grade D or grade E in the PSEB computer science exam of Class 10, results of which were declared last year, were barred from taking the re- test at several examination centres across state on Thursday.

According to the PSEB, computer science is a grading subject and no re-test is conducted by the Board.

Unaware of this rule, several students filled re- appear forms to improve their grades and surprisingly, the computer forum in Delhi that had been hired by the Board, listed the subject as students’ option. The students were even allotted roll numbers.

The goof up left the students in a tizzy as the centre superintendents did not allow them to sit in the examination.

Students to blame: PSEB

As per the board, the mistake was committed at the students’ end, who filled the forms for a grading subject.

The Board had on Tuesday come to know about the discrepancy and subsequently informed the centre superintendents across state to not allow these students to take the exam. The Board had also tried to contact the students, but despite that, thousands of students reached their centres.

In Ludhiana, the number of such students was 100.

At least 35 students reached Sri Om Parkash Gupta SDP Model Senior Secondary School in Quilla Mohalla and 20 went to Atam Public Senior Secondary School.

However, a day before the computer exam, all the centre superintendents and controllers had received a written communiqué from the Board. It was communicated that only those students will be allowed to appear in the exam on Thursday whose details are printed in the signature chart and available on the school’s id.

A student, Simarjeet Kaur, said, “To improve my score, I filled the form online, but was not aware that no re-test is conducted for this subject. I am surprised that we were even issued roll numbers. I ignored the message sent by the Board thinking it was fake and reached the centre today, but was not allowed to appear in the exam.”

PSEB controller of examination Sukhwinder Kaur Saroya confirmed that several students reached examination centres for re-appear exam.

“The error is committed by the computer forum as computer science is a grading subject and no re-appear exam can be conducted by the Board. We will penalise the forum for this mistake,” she added.

