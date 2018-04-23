PSEB Class 12 results 2018 declared at pseb.ac.in: Girls outshine boys in humanities, commerce

PSEB Class 12 result 2018: Girls in Punjab grabbed the top positions in the academics and sports categories in the Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board, the results of which were announced on Monday. The total pass percentage stands at 65.97%.

Pooja Joshi of Ludhiana topped the exams with 98% marks in the humanities stream under the academics category. She was followed by science stream’s Vivek Rajput, also from Ludhiana, with 97.55% marks and Muktsar’s Jasnoor Kaur was third with 97.33% marks in commerce.

Ludhiana’s Prachi Gaur and Pushwinder Kaur shared the first position with 100% marks in humanities stream under sports category. They were followed by Faridkot’s Mandeep Kaur, also a humanities student, with 99.56% marks.

This year Class 12 exams were held from February 28 to March 24.

The board deployed several measures to stop cheating during the exams.

Students were not given the choice to choose their own schools as the exam centres. And, instead of three different sets of question papers, the sequence of the questions was changed.

Last year, the pass percentage for Class 12 students was 65.33.

Candidates can check PSEB Class 12 result 2018 on board’s website pseb.ac.in/