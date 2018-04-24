PSEB Class 12 results: Ludhiana bags bulk of top positions

Continuing with its winning streak, Ludhiana district has again managed to claim top spots in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class-12 exams by bagging 21 of 37 positions in the merit list.

City schools have been churning out toppers, year after year, credit of which, district education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur says, goes to the joint efforts of students and the school staff.

“Our students have made us proud by securing 21 positions in the merit list, and that is a remarkable figure. Like every year, the topper is again from our district. I congratulate all the school principals, teachers, parents and students, of course,” she says.

Must read | PSEB Class 12 results 2018: With board’s ‘grace’, result improves

Ludhiana accounts for top two positions in both academics and sports categories this year.

Though the board has not released its provisional merit list till now, the current tally names 21 students from Ludhiana as toppers. All these students, interestingly, are from city’s private schools, and only one girl from Senior Secondary Residential Schools for Meritorious Students, Sumaira Anjum, has found her mention in the list of 37 students.

As many as 139 students from Ludhiana had featured in the last year’s merit list of top 350 students, which was highest in the state. In 2015, 114 students from Ludhiana had made it to the provisional merit list. The figure was 119 in 2014, 108 in 2014 and 139 in 2013.

In 2017, Amisha Arora, a commerce student, had topped the exams with 98.44% marks.

Prior to that, Mahima Nagpal, daughter of a scrap dealer and a non-medical student, had battled all odds to secure the top rank with 99.56% marks.

Darshveer Kaur Kalsi had in 2015 paved her way to the top-most rank with the score of 100%.