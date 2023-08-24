News / Education / PSEB Class 5th supplementary result 2023 out at pseb.ac.in, here's direct link to check

PSEB Class 5th supplementary result 2023 out at pseb.ac.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 24, 2023 12:27 PM IST

PSEB announces Class 5 supplementary exam result 2023. Check results on pseb.ac.in using roll number or name.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Primary or Class 5th supplementary exam result 2023 on August 24. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Primary Supplementary exam 2023 can check the PSEB Class 5 supplementary results from the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Candidates can check their PSEB class 5th or Primary supplementary results through their roll number or name.

Direct link to check PSEB class 5th supplementary results:

http://results.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-5th-supply-exam-result-july-2023/query.htm

PSEB Class 5th supplementary result 2023: Know how to check the results

Visit the PSEB official website at www.pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the, “Supplementary Result of Primary Class, July 2023”

Key in your name or roll number

Now, click on the ‘Find results’ option.

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download the PSEB Class 5 supplementary results for future reference.

Thursday, August 24, 2023
