PSEB Class 5th supplementary result 2023 out at pseb.ac.in, here's direct link to check
PSEB announces Class 5 supplementary exam result 2023. Check results on pseb.ac.in using roll number or name.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Primary or Class 5th supplementary exam result 2023 on August 24. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Primary Supplementary exam 2023 can check the PSEB Class 5 supplementary results from the official website at pseb.ac.in.
Candidates can check their PSEB class 5th or Primary supplementary results through their roll number or name.
Direct link to check PSEB class 5th supplementary results:
http://results.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-5th-supply-exam-result-july-2023/query.htm
PSEB Class 5th supplementary result 2023: Know how to check the results
Visit the PSEB official website at www.pseb.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the, “Supplementary Result of Primary Class, July 2023”
Key in your name or roll number
Now, click on the ‘Find results’ option.
Your results will be displayed on the screen
Download the PSEB Class 5 supplementary results for future reference.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Pseb
- Exam Result.
- Board Exam