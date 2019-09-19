PSEB supplementary result 2019: Punjab board 10th, 12th result declared at pseb.ac.in

education

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:21 IST

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10th and Class 12th supplementary exam results on Thursday.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Here is how to check PSEB 10th, 12th supplementary exam result:

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in http://www.pseb.ac.in/

Click on the link for results https://punjab.indiaresults.com/pseb/default.aspx

Click on the link for

PSEB class 10th supplementary result 2019

or

PSEB class 12th supplementary result 2019

Enter your roll number or Name

Click on find result

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out of the same.

