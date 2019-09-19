New Delhi -°C
Thursday, Sep 19, 2019
PSEB supplementary result 2019: Punjab board 10th, 12th result declared at pseb.ac.in
PSEB Supplementary Result 2019: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10th and Class 12th supplementary exam results on Thursday.
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10th and Class 12th supplementary exam results on Thursday.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
Here is how to check PSEB 10th, 12th supplementary exam result:
Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in http://www.pseb.ac.in/
Click on the link for results https://punjab.indiaresults.com/pseb/default.aspx
Click on the link for
PSEB class 10th supplementary result 2019
or
PSEB class 12th supplementary result 2019
Enter your roll number or Name
Click on find result
Your result will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out of the same.
First Published: Sep 19, 2019 13:40 IST
