PSPCL admit card 2019 for JE and other posts released at pspcl.in, here’s how to download

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 14:05 IST

Punjab state power corporation limited has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of account officer, revenue accountant and superintendent (Divisional accounts) against CRA 293/19 and junior engineer (Civil and electrical) and internal auditor against CRA 294/19 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at pspcl.in. However, the admit card is only released for the online examination scheduled to be conducted on December 18 and 19, 2019.

PSPCL exam will be conducted from December 18, 2019, to January 4, 2020. The exam will be held in two shifts i.e. in Morning Shift from 10am to 12 noon and Noon Shift from 2:30pm to 4.30pm.

Exam schedule of PSPCL:

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab

3.Scroll down and click on the link that reads, ‘ Link to download admit cards for online examination against CRA 293/19 & 294/19’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.