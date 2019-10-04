PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2019: Apply for 3500 vacancies

education

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:56 IST

Punjab State power corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited online application for recruitment of Assistant Lineman. A total of 3500 posts has to be filled through this recruitment process.

The application process for the Assistant Lineman began on Friday (October 4 and will continue until 6pm on October 25. The last date to pay the application fee is October 31 (till bank business hours).

Eligible candidates aspiring for the job can apply for PSPCL Assistant Lineman position at pspcl.in. The candidates applying for the job should be between 18 and 42 years of age as on January 1,2019. There is relaxation of age for certain category candidates (check notification).

Candidates must read the instructions properly before applying to ascertain that he meets the necessary educational qualification, age limit and other terms and conditions for the job.

Selected candidates will get a pay scale of Rs. 6,400 to Rs, 20,200 and Rs 3400 will be given as grade pay.

The basic and professional qualifications required for the job includes: 1) Matriculation or equivalent degree 2) National Apprenticeship Certificate in Lineman Trade 3) Experience in electrician/wireman trade from a registered factory/firm/company/institute.

Candidates will be selected based on 90 marks of National Apprenticeship in lineman trade and 10 marks for experience. However experience is not mandatory for applying.

Interested candidates should visit the recruitment section of PSPCL to see the notification and application process for the exam.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:52 IST