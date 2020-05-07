PSSSB FSO Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

education

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:25 IST

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the results for food safety officer (FSO) recruitment exam 2020 on its official website at punjabsssb.gov.in.

PSSSB had conducted the FSO recruitment exam on March 15, 2020. Candidates can check merit list on the official website. The merit list has the roll numbers of all qualified candidates.

PSSSB had conducted the recruitment drive for 25 vacancies for which the application process was conducted between January 20 to February 10.

How to check PSSB FSO Result 2020:

Visit the official website at punjabsssb.gov.in

Click on the result link flashing under the result section

A merit list will open

Find your roll number in the merit list