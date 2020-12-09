PSTCL Recruitment 2020: 350 vacancies of Assistant Lineman on offer, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:24 IST

PSTCL Recruitment 2020: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Lineman on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at pstcl.org on or before December 31, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 350 vacancies of Assistant Lineman.

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a full time regular ITI in electrician and wireman trade from a recognized institution. Candidates should also have a knowledge of Punjabi.

Age Limit:

18-37 years

For more details, candidates are advised to read theofficial notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.