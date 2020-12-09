e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / PSTCL Recruitment 2020: 350 vacancies of Assistant Lineman on offer, here’s direct link to apply

PSTCL Recruitment 2020: 350 vacancies of Assistant Lineman on offer, here’s direct link to apply

PSTCL Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at pstcl.org on or before December 31, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PSTCL Recruitment 2020.
PSTCL Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

PSTCL Recruitment 2020: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Lineman on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at pstcl.org on or before December 31, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 350 vacancies of Assistant Lineman.

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a full time regular ITI in electrician and wireman trade from a recognized institution. Candidates should also have a knowledge of Punjabi.

Age Limit:

18-37 years

For more details, candidates are advised to read theofficial notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
China says joint launch of stamp cancelled due to lack of feedback from India
China says joint launch of stamp cancelled due to lack of feedback from India
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
Public WiFi in India: Govt approves scheme, grocery shops can be WiFi points
Public WiFi in India: Govt approves scheme, grocery shops can be WiFi points
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In