e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Education / PSTET 2018 postponed due to non-randomisation of roll numbers, probe ordered

PSTET 2018 postponed due to non-randomisation of roll numbers, probe ordered

PSTET 2018 date: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the date of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018.

education Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:31 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the date of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the date of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018.(HT file)
         

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the date of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018. The PSTET 2018 examination has been now scheduled to be held on January 19 in place of January 5 planned earlier.

The PSTET examination date has been deferred by the PSEB due to non-randomisation of roll numbers of the candidates.

A probe has been ordered as the non-randomisation may lead to cheating in the exam.

The candidates will be alloted the fresh roll numbers on January 15.

Note : Qualifying PSTET does not confer right on a person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

tags
top news
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
Qasem Soleimani: Powerful figure who sought to reshape Middle East in Iran’s favour
Qasem Soleimani: Powerful figure who sought to reshape Middle East in Iran’s favour
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh likely to be new home minister of Maharashtra
NCP leader Anil Deshmukh likely to be new home minister of Maharashtra
Protest outside Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, dozen people detained by police
Protest outside Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, dozen people detained by police
UP Police serve notice to Firozabad man who died 6 years ago
UP Police serve notice to Firozabad man who died 6 years ago
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News