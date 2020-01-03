PSTET 2018 postponed due to non-randomisation of roll numbers, probe ordered

education

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the date of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018. The PSTET 2018 examination has been now scheduled to be held on January 19 in place of January 5 planned earlier.

The PSTET examination date has been deferred by the PSEB due to non-randomisation of roll numbers of the candidates.

A probe has been ordered as the non-randomisation may lead to cheating in the exam.

The candidates will be alloted the fresh roll numbers on January 15.

Note : Qualifying PSTET does not confer right on a person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.