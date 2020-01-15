PSTET admit card released at pstet.net, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:25 IST

Punjab school education board has released the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 admit card today, January 15, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at pstet.net.

PSTET 2018 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 19, 2020, at various examination centre spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination center or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1)Visit the official website

2) Click on PSTET admit card link

3) Key in your credentials

5) Click on login

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout of the same