PU keeps fingers crossed for NAAC grade

For Patna University, there is a stiff challenge ahead in the coming months, as its ranking from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is due any day. Besides, three of its premiere colleges Patna Science College, Patna College and BN College, are in line for NAAC accreditation.

This will, however, still be not enough, considering that the centre has now moved to another level – National Board of Accreditation (NBA). NBA accredits programmes run by institutions.

According to sources, the provisional report of NAAC, which has reached PU, indicates that it might miss the ‘A’ rank, though it still may emerge as best among the state universities. The official announcement is likely to be made by the end of August. The NAAC peer team had visited PU last month for qualitative assessment for 30% marking.

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), Gaya and Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna are the only two universities with A rank in the state.

“The provisional report gives the concerned institution a chance to seek review on the basis of the marking done for quantitative matrix comprising 70% marking and the university will do so, as it has reportedly got less than expected marking in research, student support and governance, though peer team appraisal was very good,” a senior PU official said,.

The seventh oldest university in the country with a legacy of 102 years and which aspires to be converted into a central university, PU is the sixth university to go in for NAAC accreditation in Bihar. NAAC peer teams are also likely to visit three of its premiere colleges by October. While Patna Science College is 92 years old, Patna College and BN College are 156 and 130 years old respectively.

Four other universities - LN Mithila University (Darbhanga), Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, TM Bhagalpur Univeristy and BRA Bihar University (Muzaffarpur) – had earlier got ‘B’ rank from NAAC, while Magadh University got ‘C’ rank. Rank D is for institutions that are not found fit for accreditation. The validity of all these state universities of Bihar ends in 2020 or 2021.

PU vice chancellor Rash Bihari Prasad Singh said that he was keeping his fingers crossed, though only one year of his tenure had been considered for assessment this time. “We may have got affected due to less research activity in the past, though things have improved significantly in the last couple of years. The peer team was very happy with the institutional performance,” he said.

The CGPA is calculated based on the scores obtained from the three sources, viz. the system generated source (SGS) of the quantitative metrics which comprise about 70% of the total, the scores from the qualitative, critical appraisal by the peer team through on-site visit and the scores obtained on the student satisfaction survey.

These are collated through an automated procedure based on benchmarks for assessment on a seven point-scale, starting with A++, A+ and A, B++, B+ and B and C.

In the last one year, Bihar’s Raj Bhawan had made a determined bid to encourage most universities and colleges of the state to go in for accreditation and registration for the all India survey of higher education (AISHE).

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 14:13 IST