Punjab Board PSEB 10th and 12th result 2018: Expected date and how to check

The results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board will be declared in the last week of April or first week of May, an official said on Tuesday.

“If we wait for the 25 odd students of vocational courses, the result would get delayed until May 10, give or take two days. And if we are to declare their results separately, then it shall be out by April 30,” the board official, who did not want to be named, said.

More than 406,200 students appeared for the board’s Class 10 exams from March 12 to March 31. The number of students for the Class 12 exam was 327,159 this year. The Class 12 exams started on February 28 and ended on March 24.

The board deployed several measures to stop cheating during the exams. Students were not given the choice to choose their own schools as the exam centres. And, instead of three different sets of question papers, the sequence of the questions was changed.

Last year, the pass percentage for Class 10 students was 57.50 and in Class 12 65.33% cleared the exam.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the PSEB website. pseb.ac.in/