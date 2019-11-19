Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) exam revised result declared at ppsc.gov.in

education

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:54 IST

Punjab Public Service Commission has declared the revised results of Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) preliminary exam on Monday, November 18, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, ppsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam was conducted on August 25, 2019.

The commission has released the revised result in accordance with the judgement passed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, on November 6, 2019, on the 17 writ petitions filed against the answer key based on which the previous results were declared. In the revised results, 80 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination in addition to the previous shortlisted candidates. The revised result is based on the final answer key.

Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) exam revised result:

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the link that reads, ‘Revised Result of PCS JB Preliminary Examination -2019 UPDATED 18-11-2019’

3.A new window will appear on the display screen

4.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘REVISED RESULT OF PCS (JB) PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION -2019 UPDATED 18-11-2019’

5.The final revised complete result in a PDF format will appear on the display screen

6.Search for your roll number

7.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.