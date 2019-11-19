e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) exam revised result declared at ppsc.gov.in

In the revised results, 80 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination in addition to the previous shortlisted candidates.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:54 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) exam revised result. (Representational image)
Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) exam revised result. (Representational image)(Shutterstock)
         

Punjab Public Service Commission has declared the revised results of Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) preliminary exam on Monday, November 18, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, ppsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam was conducted on August 25, 2019.

The commission has released the revised result in accordance with the judgement passed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, on November 6, 2019, on the 17 writ petitions filed against the answer key based on which the previous results were declared. In the revised results, 80 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination in addition to the previous shortlisted candidates. The revised result is based on the final answer key.

Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch) exam revised result: 

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the link that reads, ‘Revised Result of PCS JB Preliminary Examination -2019 UPDATED 18-11-2019’

3.A new window will appear on the display screen

4.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘REVISED RESULT OF PCS (JB) PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION -2019 UPDATED 18-11-2019’

5.The final revised complete result in a PDF format will appear on the display screen

6.Search for your roll number

7.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check
12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News