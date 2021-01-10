Punjab CM launches scheme for free sanitary pads to schoolgirls
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced a slew of welfare schemes, including free sanitary pads for girls studying in high school and colleges in the state.
According to a statement, the CM dedicated the month of January to the girl child and paved the way for the distribution of 2,500 sports kits among youngsters.
He also launched a programme to give property rights to slum dwellers and rolled out an over ₹75-crore smart metering project besides an “e-Daakhil” portal for consumer complaints.
Launching “Dheeiyan Di Lohri”, the chief minister in a symbolic gesture, blessed five girls along with their mothers with a “shagun” of ₹5,100 and baby kits for each.
Under the scheme for the girl child, a series of events will be held every day across districts, beginning with Mohali, to mark the occasion of Lohri.
Congratulatory letters penned and signed by the chief minister will be handed over to parents of over 1.5 lakh girls celebrating their first Lohri this year, the statement said.
The chief minister announced free sanitary pads for all girl students of high schools and colleges besides those residing in rural areas, especially the slums across the state.
With the launch of the “Basera” programme, 2,816 dwellers in 10 slums of Patiala, Bathinda, Fazilka and Moga districts will get proprietary rights in the first phase.
The CM asked the Local Government Department to ensure basic civic amenities, including potable drinking water, street lights and roads in slums for a comfortable life.
Launching a ₹75.64-crore smart metering project, the chief minister said the scheme will help reduce human error in manual reading through automatic uploading of data.
From January 2021 to December 2021, 96,000 meters will be installed across the state under the project, which will help curb malpractice of reading concealment/theft of electricity and improve the reading/billing efficiency and quality, he said.
The chief minister said the new “e-Daakhil” portal will help consumers safeguard their rights. It will provide them with an effective mechanism to protect them from exploitation at the hands of traders and will help them in approaching consumer courts with ease, he said.
Launching a scheme for the distribution of 2500 sports kits among the youth, through community participation especially of the Ludhiana industry, the chief minister said it will help promote health awareness and sports culture.
Social studies teachers nationwide set aside lesson plans this week to help young people make sense of the scenes of the violent siege in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
According to the schedule, NLU will conduct the AILET exam 2021 on June 20, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 am.
This National Youth Parliament, scheduled on January 7-8 is to endeavor to channelize the energies of Indian Youth to set forth a Budget that propels India into high growth trajectory.
HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the HSSC recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at hssc.gov.in.
The program will enhance the English language teaching competency of the participant teachers which will improve English teaching in government school classrooms, according to an official release.
The ceremony was organized in a hybrid mode wherein a total of 79 students were conferred with B Tech degrees in the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
