e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Punjab CM virtually inaugurates 1467 smart schools, distributes 2625 tablets in govt primary schools

Punjab CM virtually inaugurates 1467 smart schools, distributes 2625 tablets in govt primary schools

Pointing to the challenges in education in view of the COVID-19 situation, Captain Amarinder Singh said Mission Shat Pratishat was aimed at strengthening the digital education infrastructure.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 15:51 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Chandigarh
Punjab CM virtually inaugurates 1467 smart schools
Punjab CM virtually inaugurates 1467 smart schools(Twitter)
         

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday virtually distributed 2,625 tablets to students in 372 primary government schools and inaugurated 1,467 smart schools under ‘Mission Shat Pratishat’.

The Chief Minister launched ‘Mission Shat Pratishat’ (Mission 100 per sent) for the academic year 2020-21 to empower schools to achieve 100 per cent results despite the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

At the virtual event, which connected him to teachers, students and their parents from more than 4,000 schools and Ministers, MLAs, officials and non-teaching staff through WebEx, Facebook and YouTube, the Chief Minister also announced the creation of 8393 pre-primary school teachers posts and said the same would be filled up soon by the Education Department.

Pointing to the challenges in education in view of the COVID-19 situation, Captain Amarinder Singh said Mission Shat Pratishat was aimed at strengthening the digital education infrastructure.

“The mission aims to strengthen the digital educational infrastructure through E-Books, EDUSAT Lectures, E-Content and Online classes through Zoom App, Radio Channel, Broadcast of lectures through TV, Khan Academy Lectures and Video Lectures prepared by the teachers,” the Chief Minister said.

“This would help further boost the standards in government schools, which had witnessed massive improvement in the education quality and performance in the past three years, in line with the state government’s decision to curb all malpractices in Board exams,” he added.

The Chief Minister further lauded the contribution of smart schools to raising educational standards in Punjab and said of the total 19,107 schools in the state, 6,832 were currently Smart Schools, to which another 1,467 were being added today.

“A total of 13,859 projectors would be provided to the remaining schools too, in order to make them Smart Schools, and additionally a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crores had been made this year for the digitisation of schools,” he said.

top news
India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race
India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
5 SHOs removed for laxity in containing Durga puja violence in Bihar’s Munger
5 SHOs removed for laxity in containing Durga puja violence in Bihar’s Munger
Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor in Greater Noida West
Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor in Greater Noida West
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In