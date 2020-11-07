Punjab CM virtually inaugurates 1467 smart schools, distributes 2625 tablets in govt primary schools

education

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 15:51 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday virtually distributed 2,625 tablets to students in 372 primary government schools and inaugurated 1,467 smart schools under ‘Mission Shat Pratishat’.

The Chief Minister launched ‘Mission Shat Pratishat’ (Mission 100 per sent) for the academic year 2020-21 to empower schools to achieve 100 per cent results despite the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

At the virtual event, which connected him to teachers, students and their parents from more than 4,000 schools and Ministers, MLAs, officials and non-teaching staff through WebEx, Facebook and YouTube, the Chief Minister also announced the creation of 8393 pre-primary school teachers posts and said the same would be filled up soon by the Education Department.

Pointing to the challenges in education in view of the COVID-19 situation, Captain Amarinder Singh said Mission Shat Pratishat was aimed at strengthening the digital education infrastructure.

“The mission aims to strengthen the digital educational infrastructure through E-Books, EDUSAT Lectures, E-Content and Online classes through Zoom App, Radio Channel, Broadcast of lectures through TV, Khan Academy Lectures and Video Lectures prepared by the teachers,” the Chief Minister said.

“This would help further boost the standards in government schools, which had witnessed massive improvement in the education quality and performance in the past three years, in line with the state government’s decision to curb all malpractices in Board exams,” he added.

The Chief Minister further lauded the contribution of smart schools to raising educational standards in Punjab and said of the total 19,107 schools in the state, 6,832 were currently Smart Schools, to which another 1,467 were being added today.

“A total of 13,859 projectors would be provided to the remaining schools too, in order to make them Smart Schools, and additionally a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crores had been made this year for the digitisation of schools,” he said.