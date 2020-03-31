e-paper
Punjab PSC, PSSSB, other recruitment application deadline extended due to lockdown

The Punjab government has directed to extend the application date for recruitment drives conducted by all departments, PSU’s, autonomous bodies, universities, Punjab Public Service Commission and Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab under the state government to April 30 or later.

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 14:26 IST
Chandigarh
(HT File)
         

This comes at the time when a complete lockdown is being observed in the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 38 coronavirus cases were noted in the state, while the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the country was at 1251 on Tuesday. (ANI)

