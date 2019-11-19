Punjab & Sind Bank SO admit card 2019 released at psbindia.com, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:37 IST

Punjab and Sind bank has released the admit card for the specialist officer’s recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, psbindia.com on or before November 30, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 168 vacancies of specialist officers in various posts. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2019.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, scroll down and click on the Recruitment

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the web page, click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers in JMGS I and MMGS II and Lateral Recruitment of Company Secretary, Rajbhasha Adhikari in SMGS-IV and Assistant Gen. Manager Law in SMGS V: Download call letter’

5. You will be directed to a new page

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.Admit card will appear on the display screen

8.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.