e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Punjab & Sind Bank SO admit card 2019 released at psbindia.com, here’s how to download

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 168 vacancies of specialist officers in various posts. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:37 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjab & Sind Bank SO admit card 2019. (Screengrab)
Punjab & Sind Bank SO admit card 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Punjab and Sind bank has released the admit card for the specialist officer’s recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, psbindia.com on or before November 30, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 168 vacancies of specialist officers in various posts. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, scroll down and click on the Recruitment

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the web page, click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers in JMGS I and MMGS II and Lateral Recruitment of Company Secretary, Rajbhasha Adhikari in SMGS-IV and Assistant Gen. Manager Law in SMGS V: Download call letter’

5. You will be directed to a new page

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.Admit card will appear on the display screen

8.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check
12-year-old girl on way to Sabarimala stopped after Aadhaar card check
‘Not normal protectees’: Cong protests withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
‘Not normal protectees’: Cong protests withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News