Punjab student writes to PM on how 'Exam Warriors' helped reduce stress
A student from Amritsar in Punjab was pleasantly surprised to get a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his letter in which he had talked about how beneficial the PM's book 'Exam Warriors' had been in reducing stress.
"You should make continuous development of your knowledge, skills and abilities with hard work and dedication, your goal. Constantly trying to improve yourself will take you to new heights in life," Prime Minister Modi wrote back to Pranav Mahajan, a third-year BSc student, who was elated on receiving the letter.
Pranav had written a letter to the prime minister, saying that his book 'Exam Warriors' had helped him reduce stress during exams.
The prime minister has written a book titled 'Exam Warriors' in which he talks about reducing stress during examinations and also gives tips for performing well.
In the letter written to Pranav, the prime minister said that it was from the curiosity of young friends that he got inspiration to write the book.
"It is nice to know that this book has helped in bringing a positive change in your attitude towards exams and now you do not feel pressured with exams but you are inspired to celebrate them like a festival," Modi said in the letter, according to sources.
Earlier, Pranav in his letter to the prime minister shared his views on the book 'Exam Warriors'.
He wrote that stress management was a big challenge for him during exam days, but after reading the book, he does not stress about exams.
Pranav had said that according to the advice given in the book, now he has also included yoga and exercise in his routine, which has benefited him.
Exam Warriors is written in a fun and interactive style, with illustrations, activities and yoga exercises.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Delhi reopen for Class 9 and Class 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab student writes to PM on how 'Exam Warriors' helped reduce stress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna University to start classes for first year students from February 8
- Since the academic session is running late due to Covid-19 outbreak, the initial classes will be taken online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RGU has to play pivotal role in improving quality of education: Khandu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 9, 11 from Feb 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC 4th phase exam notification released, check details
- According to the official notice, RRB will conduct the fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination from February 15 to March 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS SO main results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS SO examination can check and download their results online at ibps.in on or before February 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Kharagpur, NIUA to develop framework for inclusive city planning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: 21 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upenergy.in on or before February 23, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'JNVs can resume for classes 10, 12 in states where schools allowed to reopen'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of question papers in SSC exam reduced from 11 to six: Telangana govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC assistant engineer interview schedule released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified the BPSC assistant engineer main examination can check the interview schedule online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CET score can be used by state govts for recruitment: Jitendra Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar D.El.Ed result 2019 for first-year declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2019 can check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox