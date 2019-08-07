Punjab teachers, NGO pitch in to make SBS Nagar school modern

education

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:18 IST

Teachers, local NGO and private companies have joined hands to give a facelift to the Government Senior Secondary school at Bhaddi village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, 30 kilometre from Nawanshahr city.

Within one year, the school was given a modern look with the help of local company, contractor, village panchayat and teachers who spent more than ₹5 lakh on its infrastructure.

The school also recently drew attention of education department principal secretary Krishan Kumar, who visited the school to congratulate everyone concerned for putting up concerted efforts.

The school boasts of smart classrooms, freshly carved out pitch road on its premises, dining room for students and walls paited with pictures and graffiti, giving it ultra modern look.

A local private company donated ₹1.5 lakh for smart classrooms while a contractor constructed a road on the school premises, said social science teacher Raj Kumar Bhatia, adding that an Amritsar based NGO pitched in to draw pictures and graffiti art on the outer wall of the school.

“Teachers spent more than ₹60,000 on dining room while village panchayat developed school ground”, added Bhatia.

The all new look also helped school attract more students as 40 more students were enrolled this year as compared to the last.

Praising school staff and ‘Good Samaritans’ for their help, district education officer (secondary) Harcharan Singh, said their efforts have transformed the school in every manner, which is reflected in quality of education imparted in the school. He said, “We will also make smart classrooms in 14 government schools with the help of NGOs and the project will be completed within two months.”.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 09:18 IST