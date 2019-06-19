Purnea university to launch 14 self-financing courses

Purnea University (PU) has become the first University in Bihar to launch 14 self-financing courses to create opportunities for the youths.

The courses in self-financing mode include- Master of Physical Education, M Sc in Food Science and Technology, M Sc in Molecular breeding, PG Diploma in Green House Technology, M Sc in Fisheries Science, M Sc in Bioinformatics, M Sc in GIS and Remote Sensing, M Sc in Horticulture and Landscape, PG Diploma in Astrology and Palmistry, Master of Arts in Gandhian Thought, Master in Library and Information Science, Master in Company Secretary, MBA (Marketing/ Banking and Finance/ HRM and LLM.

These students after completing the course are sure to get jobs in multi-national companies and government sectors besides they can create jobs for others. The demand for self-financed courses has increased in recent years mainly because specialization helps them to get jobs,” said PU VC Prof Rajesh Singh.

“Our purpose is to make our students stand on their feet. The more you offer the better for the students in getting a job.” he added and hoped that the courses will create a vast opportunity for students and will help them hone in their skill and the introduction of self-financing courses will also help the region to grow that has remained in backwater since independence.

Online admission forms and e-prospectus will be available from June 18th and will be concluded on June 30th.

More options would be available for students applying in the session 2019-20 for a masters degree in three colleges besides PG department of University.

“Students can do PG courses in 16 subjects in arts besides 5 in science and students pursuing commerce can also do PG in it,” said PU vice-chancellor Prof Rajesh Singh.

The centres for PG courses will be Purnea College Puenea, D S College Katihar and Purnea Mahila College besides PG department of University.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 08:45 IST