QS Global MBA Rankings 2024: US holds supreme with 19 out of top 50

The top three business schools in the world are from the United States, as per the QS Global MBA rankings 2024 which was announced yesterday. Not only this, 19 out of the top 50 institutions in the list are from the same country. 19 out of top 50 B-Schools in QS MBA ranking 2024 are from the US (Representational image)(Bloomberg)

The US managed to sweep the podium with Stanford Graduate School of Business, Penn (Wharton) and Harvard Business School ranked first, second and third in the global list.

UK's London Business School and HEC Paris in France completed the top five.

In the case of India, IIM Bangalore is the only institution mentioned in the top 50 while 10 other B-Schools featured in the list.

These are the top 50 management institutions as per the QS Global MBA Rankings 2024:

Stanford Graduate School of Business (Stanford, United States) Penn (Wharton) (Philadelphia, United States) Harvard Business School (Cambridge, United States) London Business School (London, United Kingdom) HEC Paris (Paris, France) MIT (Sloan) (Cambridge, United States) Columbia Business School (New York, United States) IE Business School (Segovia, Spain) Cambridge (Judge) (Cambridge, United Kingdom) and IESE Business School (Barcelona, Spain)

11. INSEAD (Fontainebleau, France)

12. Northwestern (Kellogg) (Evanston, United States)

13. UC Berkeley (Haas) (Berkeley, United States)

14. Chicago (Booth) (Chicago, United States)

15. UCLA (Anderson) (Los Angeles, United States)

16. Yale School of Management (New Haven, United States)

17. NYU (Stern) (New York, United States)

18. Oxford (Said) (Oxford, United Kingdom)

19. Esade Business School (Barcelona, Spain)

20. Imperial College Business School (London, United Kingdom)

21. SDA Bocconi (Milan, Italy)

22. Michigan (Ross) (Ann Arbor, United States)

23. Duke (Fuqua) (Durham, United States)

24. Copenhagen Business School (Copenhagen, Denmark) andNational University of Singapore (Singapore)

26. ESCP Europe (Paris, France)

27. IMD (Lausanne, Switzerland)

28. Tsinghua University (Beijing, China)

29. ESSEC Business School (Paris, France)

30. Melbourne Business School (Melbourne, Australia)

31. UNSW (AGSM) (Sydney, Australia)

32. Erasmus (RSM) (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

33. Cornell (Johnson) (Ithaca, United States)

34. Nanyang NTU Singapore (Singapore)

35. University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

36. Warwick Business School (Coventry, United Kingdom)

37. USC (Marshall) (Los Angeles, United States)

38. CEIBS (Shanghai, China)

39. Boston (Questrom) (Boston, United States)

40. Toronto (Rotman) (Toronto, Canada)

41. Texas (McCombs) (Austin, United States)

42. Indiana (Kelley) (Bloomington, United States)

43. Carnegie Mellon (Tepper) (Pittsburgh, United States)

43. SMU (Lee Kong Chian) Singapore (Singapore)

45. Frankfurt School of Finance & Management (Frankfurt am Main, Germany)

46. HKUST (Hong Kong)

46. Mannheim Business School (Mannheim, Germany)

48. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (Bangalore, India)

49. Manchester (Alliance) (Manchester, United Kingdom)

50. University of Sydney Business School (Sydney, Australia)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON