QS ranks Jindal Global Law School as India’s No.1 law school

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:47 IST

The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana is the No.1 law school in India, according to the subject-wise rankings of the world’s universities released by Britain-based education information firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on Wednesday.

JGLS has been ranked in the 101-150 band among the world’s top law schools according to QS World University Subject Rankings 2020 in law, while the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has been ranked in the 151-200 band.

Only two law schools from India have made it to the law subject rankings of QS.

“I am delighted that for the very first time, in our QS World University Rankings by Subject in Law, we not only have a young institution - but also one that is top in India,” Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director for QS in Middle East, North Africa & South Asia, said in a statement.

“This is truly a red letter day in the history of JGU and JGLS. The recognition of JGLS as the Number 1 law school in India and among the top 150 in the world by the reputed QS World University Rankings 2020 by subject is a historic achievement,” said Naveen Jindal, the benefactor and founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University.

QS Subject Ranking in Law measures the global relevance of institutions specifically in the area of research in law along with combining reputation from the academic community and employers.

The methodology is subject sensitive and looks specifically at universities or institutions which have a strong focus in law.

“Hence only the best 300 law schools globally make it to the list,” said Fernandes.

Overall, 894 law schools were considered to be eligible by QS in these rankings, out of which only 300 were ranked.

“It is an extraordinary and unprecedented ‘institutional moment’ for JGU to witness history as its first school, the Jindal Global Law School, is ranked Number 1 in India and among the top 101-150 in the world,” said Professor Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JGU.

To produce the QS World University Rankings by subject area for this year, QS analysed over 22 million papers, producing close to 200 million citations.

A total of 1,368 institutions have been ranked across 48 subjects in 5 broad categories across 159 locations.