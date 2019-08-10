RAC is hiring 290 scientists, engineers for DRDO, DST, ADA, GAETEC based on GATE score

education

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:35 IST

Recruitment and assessment centre (RAC) New Delhi is hiring 290 scientist ‘B’, engineers and executive engineers. The recruitment will be based on valid GATE score of 2019, 2018 and 2017 followed by an interview (for some posts)

There a total of 270 vacancies of Scientist ‘B’ in defence research and development organisation (DRDO), 6 scientist / engineer‘B’ vacancies in DST- department of science and technology, 10 vacancies in aeronautical development agency and four vacancies in GAETEC - Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre, Hyderabad.

The online application process begins on August 10 and will end after 21 days.

Candidates can apply online at the official website of RAC at rac.gov.in

Pay Scale: 56, 100 to 80,000

Click here to apply online

Download official notification here:

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 10:33 IST