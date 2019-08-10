e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

RAC is hiring 290 scientists, engineers for DRDO, DST, ADA, GAETEC based on GATE score

Recruitment and assessment centre (RAC) New Delhi is hiring 290 scientist ‘B’, engineers and executive engineers. The recruitment will be based on valid GATE score of 2019, 2018 and 2017 followed by an interview (for some posts)

education Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:35 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Army successfully carries out summer user trials of DRDO developed third Generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile NAG at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges, in Jaisalmer in July
Indian Army successfully carries out summer user trials of DRDO developed third Generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile NAG at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges, in Jaisalmer in July(PTI File)
         

Recruitment and assessment centre (RAC) New Delhi is hiring 290 scientist ‘B’, engineers and executive engineers. The recruitment will be based on valid GATE score of 2019, 2018 and 2017 followed by an interview (for some posts)

There a total of 270 vacancies of Scientist ‘B’ in defence research and development organisation (DRDO), 6 scientist / engineer‘B’ vacancies in DST- department of science and technology, 10 vacancies in aeronautical development agency and four vacancies in GAETEC - Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre, Hyderabad.

The online application process begins on August 10 and will end after 21 days.

Candidates can apply online at the official website of RAC at rac.gov.in 

Pay Scale: 56, 100 to 80,000

Click here to apply online

Download official notification here: 

 

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 10:33 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss