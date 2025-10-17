UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Madagascar, Aravalli Hills, WTO, Google AI hub & more

Daily Quiz 1. Raila Odinga died on Wednesday of a heart attack while in India to undergo Ayurvedic treatment. He was the former prime minister of which African country? UPSC online test file image

A. Uganda

B. Ethiopia

C. Kenya (Correct)

D. Tanzania

2. Madagascar has become the latest former … colony to fall under military control since 2020, joining coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Gabon, Guinea. Fill up the blank.

A. German

B. Portuguese

C. French (Correct)

D. Belgian

3. Which Hollywood illustrator, behind legendary film posters for hit movies such as ‘ET’, ‘Star Wars’, and ‘Indiana Jones’, died at the age of 78 recently?

A. Drew Struzan (Correct)

B. William Anastasi

C. Paul Fusco

D. Trina Robbins

4. More than a year after the Supreme Court entrusted the Centre with the task of defining the Aravalli Hills and Ranges to curb illegal mining, a high-level committee headed by the Union environment secretary has proposed which of the following:

A. That any landform with tree cover above 40% within a 5 km radius will qualify as Aravalli hills.

B. That any rocky outcrop extending more than 10 km in length, irrespective of height, will count as Aravalli hills.

C. That any slope with a height of more than 100 metres, measured from the top, will qualify as Aravalli hills. (Correct)

D. That defining it is not practical.

5. Ahmedabad is all set to be chosen as the host of the 2030

Commonwealth Games. Which was the only other contender in the fray? A. Kingston

B. Victoria

C. Abuja (Correct)

D. Glasgow

6. Which country has recently filed a complaint in the World Trade Organization against India’s EV and battery subsidies?

A. Turkey

B. Canada

C. US

D. China (Correct)

7. A report by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices has pointed to the problem of soil nutrient imbalance as a result of an overuse of

which of the following chemicals? A. Phosphorus

B. Nitrogen (Correct)

C. Potassium

D. Calcium

8. The Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by advocate Rishi Malhotra, who has challenged the constitutional validity of Section 354(5) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. What does the Section mandate?

A. When the Court of Session passes a sentence of death, the proceedings shall be submitted to the High Court, and the sentence shall not be executed unless it is confirmed by the High Court.

B. When the accused is sentenced to imprisonment, a copy of the judgment shall, immediately after the pronouncement of the judgment, be given to him free of cost.

C. If the accused is in custody, he shall be brought up to hear the judgment pronounced.

D. When any person is sentenced to death, the sentence shall direct that he be hanged by the neck till he is dead. (Correct)

9. According to a recent report by advisory consultancy IPE, which three States in India, among the top ten high greenhouse gas emitters, are leading in “climate readiness”?

A. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat

B. Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat (Correct)

C. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh

D. Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu

10. PESO is the short form of the erstwhile Department of Explosives. What does PESO stand for?

A. Petrochemical Environmental Safety Office

B. Protective Equipment and Safety Office

C. Petroleum, Explosives Standards Organisation

D. Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Correct)