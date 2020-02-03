e-paper
Railway NER apprentice training result 2019 declared, check selected, rejected list for DV

Railway NER apprentice training result 2019 declared, check selected, rejected list for DV

North Eastern Railway has declared the NER apprentice training result 2019. Read on to know more...

Feb 03, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
North Eastern Railway has released the result and the list of applicants called for document verification for ACT apprentice training on January 30, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result online at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

“Candidates should report at the Main Gate of the Principal Chief Personnel Officer’s Office, North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur-273012 at the reporting date & time mentioned against their names. Candidates reporting late will not be entertained,” reads the official notification.

Cut off Marks:

Candidates can check their results here 

Here’s the direct link to check the rejected list.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the Recruitment tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘RRC’

4.Click on the link that reads, ‘Act Apprentince 2019-20’

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Click on the results link

7.The result list in the PDF format will appear on the display screen

8.Scroll down and check your result.

Education News