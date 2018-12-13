Railway recruitment 2018: Indian railways announce 700 vacancies , check details here

North central railway zone of Indian Railways has invited applications for 703 vacancies of apprentices across various trades. Candidates can apply online at the official website of North Central Railway before December 31, 2018.

Application can also be submitted offline by sending the form to the office of senior divisional personnel officer, Allahabad between 10 am and 5:45 pm on any working days.

Click here for the notification issued by North central railway zone, Indian Railway for more details of offline application, eligibility criteria and process of recruitment .

The selection of act apprentice for training will be done on the basis of merit list of the candidates who have applied and are eligible in reference to the notification. There will be no written exam or interview/oral exam in this selection. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of total marks obtained in 10th or its equivalent exam by a candidate from recognized educational board / institute with ITI examination marks.

“The calculation of percentage of marks will be based on the total marks obtained in 10th or its equivalent exam plus ITI examination marks and not on the basis of marks of any subject or a group of subjects,” the notification read.

Click here to apply online

POST DETAILS

Tech. Fitter – 335

Tech. Armature Winder – 47 Posts

Tech. Machinist – 15 Posts

Tech. Welder ( Gas & Elect ) – 13 Posts

Tech. Carpenter – 11 Posts

Tech. Painter ( Genl ) – 5 Posts

Tech. Crane – 8 Posts

Tech. Electrician – 2 Posts

