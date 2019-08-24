RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 likely to be released today

education

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 07:53 IST

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit card for its junior engineer recruitment computer based test (CBT) 2nd stage, today i.e., August 24.

According to the notice given on the RRB website, the admit card for RRB JE CBT 2 will be released four days prior to the exam. So, candidates can expect their admit cards on August 24, 2019.

RRB has already released the city intimation, travel Pass and mock test link for JE CBT 2 on its regional websites.

The city intimation indicates the name of the city in which the candidates will have their center. RRB has also provided free train pass for the candidates that can be downloaded from the RRB regional websites.

RRB had declared the result for CBT 1 on August 13 along with the schedule for CBT 2. According to the schedule, RRB CBT 2 will be conducted from August 28 to September 1.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of their regional RRB for latest update.

Candidates will be able to download their RRB JE CBT 2 admit card by logging in using their registration number and other login credentials .

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 07:53 IST