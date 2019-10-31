e-paper
Railway Recruitment Cell: 21 vacancies announced under sports quota

RRC Recruitment:  Railway Recruitment Cell is hiring 21 eligible sports person under sports quota. Check details here.

education Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:36 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRC Recruitment 2019
RRC Recruitment 2019
         

Railway Recruitment Cell has invited online applications for eligible Indian sports persons for 21 vacant positions.The online application process began on October 26 and the last date to apply is November 27. The expected date of trial is December 16, 2019.

Details of Post:

Hockey - Women ---- 4

Kabaddi Women ------3

Basketball- Women- 3

Cricket -Women ----- 2

Hand ball women--- ---2

Basketball- men -------- 1

Cycling -men -------------2

Kabaddi -- Men --------- 3

Weight lifting- men ------- 1

Total --- 21

Age Limit 18- 25 years

Minimum educational qualification:

12th pass for level 2 and 3 of pay matrix in 7th CPC.

graduation for level 4 and 5 of pay matrix in 7th CPC.

Selection Process: 

Screening and scrutiny application

Trials of eligible candidates

Click here for official notification

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 14:36 IST

