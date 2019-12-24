Rajasthan Board 2020: Class 12th date sheet released

education

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 13:54 IST

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination (RBSE) has released the date sheet for class 12th board exam 2020. RBSE has also released the schedule for vocational students and students who will be appearing for Varishta Upadhyaya exam.

Candidates can check the complete schedule online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RBSE board exam will begin from March 5, 2020 and will end on April 3, 2020. The exam will begin with English paper. The Rajasthan Board class 12 exams will be commence at 8:45 am to 11:45 am.

Click here to check RBSE date sheet

Under the latest news section, click on the link that reads, “Exam Time Table 2020 - Sr Sec, V Upadhyay & Vocational Exam Time Table 2020 - Secondary, pravishika & Vocational”