e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Education / Rajasthan Board 2020: Class 12th date sheet released

Rajasthan Board 2020: Class 12th date sheet released

Rajasthan Board has released the date sheet for class 12th board exam. Check details here

education Updated: Dec 24, 2019 13:54 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan Board class 12th date sheet out
Rajasthan Board class 12th date sheet out(HT file)
         

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination (RBSE) has released the date sheet for class 12th board exam 2020. RBSE has also released the schedule for vocational students and students who will be appearing for Varishta Upadhyaya exam.

Candidates can check the complete schedule online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RBSE board exam will begin from March 5, 2020 and will end on April 3, 2020. The exam will begin with English paper. The Rajasthan Board class 12 exams will be commence at 8:45 am to 11:45 am.

Click here to check RBSE date sheet

Under the latest news section, click on the link that reads, “Exam Time Table 2020 - Sr Sec, V Upadhyay & Vocational Exam Time Table 2020 - Secondary, pravishika & Vocational”

tags
top news
National Population Register to be updated, says Centre
National Population Register to be updated, says Centre
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP police from entering Meerut
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP police from entering Meerut
Jagdish Khattar named in bank loan fraud by CBI, house raided
Jagdish Khattar named in bank loan fraud by CBI, house raided
Prohibitory orders in central Delhi as CAA protesters hit the streets
Prohibitory orders in central Delhi as CAA protesters hit the streets
ToTok pulled from Google, Apple app stores after allegations of snooping
ToTok pulled from Google, Apple app stores after allegations of snooping
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
trending topics
CAA protestKangana RanautVirat KohliNTA UGC NET Final Answer KeysDeepika PadukoneBCCI

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News