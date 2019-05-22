Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th arts result 2019 declared, 88% pass

The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result of Class 12 board arts examination on Wednesday in which 88% students pass.

The results can be check after declaration on the official website of Rajasthan board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check Rajasthan board arts result 2019.

The Rajasthan Baord declared the science and commerce stream result last week. A total of 2,57,719 students had appeared from the science stream, while 42,140 students had appeared from the commerce stream Class 12 examination.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th arts Result 2019: Here is how to check

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board (rajresults.nic.in)

2) Click on the link for Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 arts results

4) Enter your roll number and submit

5) Check your result, download it and take a print out.

In 2018, 89.05% students cleared the Class 12 humanities stream out of the 5,65,930 candidates who took the exam. Girls performed better than boys as 91.35% cleared the exam. Among boys, 87.04% passed.

First Published: May 22, 2019 13:23 IST